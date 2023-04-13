Kpando Association of North America (KANA) announces 2023 Convention

Kpando Association of North America (KANA)

Source: Kpando Association of North America

The Kpando Association of North America (KANA) has announced its 2023 annual convention in the USA. This convention will occur at the Hilton Garden Inn in Silver Spring, Maryland, from Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30. The theme for this year's convention is "Unity and Development in Akpiniland."

The activities lined up for the three-day program include an investor forum, 'toli' night, picnic, a fund-raising dinner, and an awards ceremony, followed by a thanksgiving church service.



Mr. Steven Agbettoh, President of KANA, said, "This year's convention will focus on deepening the relationships among members and forming partnerships with interested parties to spearhead an accelerated development agenda for the Akpini Traditional Area".



He, therefore, extended a warm welcome to well-wishers, friends, the diplomatic corps and all investors to join hands with citizens from Akpiniland at this year's convention.

Mrs. Cynthia Akpaku, the Media and Publicity Officer of KANA, assures all guests of an unforgettable July weekend of fun, merry-making, and business partnerships.



Kpando Association of North America (KANA) is a not-for-profit organization registered in the state of Maryland, USA. The association is dedicated to building a united community of sons and daughters in the diaspora who trace their roots to the Kpando Traditional Area of the Volta Region, Ghana.



It aims at promoting the social, cultural, and economic interests of members and the accelerated development of their home district in Ghana.