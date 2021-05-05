Kpando Divisional Police to get ultramodern headquarters – Della Sowah

Della Adjoa Sowah, MP for Kpando, with some constituents

Source: Felix Nyaaba, Contributor

As part of efforts to combat crime, the Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Adjoa Sowah, has said that the government has made a budgetary allocation to provide an Ultramodern Divisional Police Headquarters for the Kpando Divisional Police Command in the Volta Region.

The MP disclosed this during a meeting with the Chiefs and elders of Agbenoxoe, a farming community within the Kpando Municipality as part her thank you tour of the Constituency.



The visit was also to empathize with a family in the community over the loss of their son who went missing on Easter Sunday and has since not been found.



The situation has hightened tensions in the community and it’s environs



Crime rate in Kpando, especially Agbenonoxe community , which shares boundary with Biakoye Constituency in the Oti Region, has been on the rise in recent times.



This is the second time a resident of the community has been reported missing .



In less than two years, a young man from the same community went missing after visiting his girlfriend in Nkonya, a nearby community and has since not been found.

With regards to the earlier incident the MP made a passionate plea to Government through a statement on the floor of Parliament, calling on the government to invest in the security of the Municipality.



Della Sowah however told Journalists that even though Kpando is one of the oldest Municipality in the country, the Divisional Police Command still operates in rented premises.



She said providing a permanent police headquarters for the Kpando Division is necessary.



Sowah expressed the believe that providing a permanent police Divisional Headquarters would help the police to receive more personnel to enhance security. And ensure safety of lives and property.



Hon. Della Sowah also went to sympathize with the family of Mr. Kofi. Takyi, a native of Konda who was a staunch member of the NDC in the Salaga constituency of the Savannah region.



The Chief of the Agbenonoxe community, Togbe Opeku expressed gratitude to the MP for her concern for the community, and for taking time to empathize with them.

He said the missing person is a member of the royal family and by far extension related to the MP.



The Chief however expressed confidence in police as investigation is ongoing to know where about of the missing man .



Togbe Opeku , also thanked the MP for her commitment to lobby for development Her assurance of the upcoming divisional headquarters at Agudzi, a nearby community was welcome news.



The Divisional Police Headquarters, he said would help curb the increasing crime rate in the municipality