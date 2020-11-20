Kpando NDC organises vigil to celebrate Rawlings

Jerry Rawlings, former president of Ghana

The Kpando branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has organised a vigil at the Kpando Lorry Station in memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last week after a short illness.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the vigil, Mrs Della Sowah, NDC Member of Parliament, Kpando said the former President's death was a huge blow to the party and the nation as a whole.



She said it was necessary that partisan politics was not attached to the passing of the former President and though the vigil was organised by the NDC, other political party activists were invited to join and celebrate a hero.



She said Mr Rawlings went beyond the NDC, though he founded the party and that he was the architect of the fourth Republic that Ghanaians were enjoying.



Mrs Sowah added that the former President's work went beyond the shores of the country as was testified by some African leaders and said it was important the story of the former President was told to the young ones, who did not know Mr Rawlings but only heard of him.

She finally called for a violent free election, peace and progress after the polls.



Mr Charles Kokumah, NDC Constituency Vice Chairman, Kpando said the late former President must be celebrated rather than mourned for the fervent part he played in introducing democracy to this country.



He said the vigil was also to alert Ghanaians of the importance of the "people’s man" and that we as a people must learn however to celebrate "heroes" while alive.



Mr Kokumah said Mr Rawlings was sympathetic to the needs of the less privileged in society and that was what he knew about him (Rawlings) growing up.



He stated that the former President would be fondly remembered for peacefully handing over power to the former President, knowing that Mr Rawlings had a military background.

"It is unfortunate that we have lost such a fine gentleman and there is nothing we can do other than remember him", Mr Kokumah said.



He said voting for the NDC in the upcoming elections would please the former President, wherever he was as that meant his fight for probity and accountability would be continued.



Madam Esther Bediako, Deputy Constituency Organizer, NDC said the former President lived and died for the peace and tranquillity the country was enjoying and celebrating him and his legacies were all Ghanaians could do to honour his memory.