Kpando NPP Parliamentary candidate confident of ousting incumbent

Aspiring MP, Ernest Quist

Mr Theophilus Ernest Quist, Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said he was confident of ousting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mrs Della Sowah of the National Democratic Congress in the December elections.

He said the people of the Municipality were "fed up with the MP" and the NDC party in the Constituency and that she had no life-changing message for the people except propaganda.



"We are fortunate, we have good policies and President Akufo-Addo was touching base with the youth, giving them hope, which are visible in the Municipality."



In an interview after filing his nomination to contest the seat in Kpando, Mr. Quist said he believed in a "fair fight" devoid of insults.



"This contest is about exchange of ideas and opinion on the way forward in developing the Municipality and that Mrs. Sowah had been a failure for the past eight years that the people were calling for a change.



"The people themselves are calling for a change, in fact, it is making our current MP very uncomfortable...goes to places to say that all that Quist is doing, she is the one undertaking them," he added.

Mr. Quist said the current MP would be defeated in upcoming elections because "the sound of the drum has changed" in the Municipality.



He said change was inevitable and that he was sure that come December 07, there would be a change in Kpando and "parliamentary power will switch camp."



Mr. Quist said he was certain he would change the dynamics in the Constituency as it had always been the NDC in Kpando.



"I believe the current MP has done her best for Kpando, but the seat is not a traditional stool that you can occupy all your life," he added. Mr Quist appreciated President Akufo-Addo for his support to the party in the Municipality that led to his nomination.



He said though there were other contenders for the seat, his main focus was the incumbent MP as she was the only candidate that could pose a threat to him.