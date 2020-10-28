Kpone Katamanso Chief worried after video ‘shunning’ durbar over Nana Addo’s project went viral – Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency

The governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye says the paramount chief for the area is in shock after a video of him allegedly walking out of a durbar grounds unhappy went viral.

Nii Tetteh Otu II is reported to have walked out of the durbar grounds at a sod-cutting event for the construction of a district hospital in the area.



According to reports, he was furious when he saw the artistic impression of the project in which President Nana Akufo-Addo came to the commission because he taught it was a one-storey building.



The video has however gone viral but Hopeson Yaovi Adorye said on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that the Chief is “worried” about the development.

According to Hopeson, “nothing of the sought happened at the durbar grounds as reported.”



“The Chief has since called for a press briefing as we speak to clear issues,” he added.