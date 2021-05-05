Kpone Katamanso MCE assesses progress on Municipal roads

The Kpone-Katamanso MCE assured the people that the Municipal Assembly would work for their good

Solomon Tettey Appiah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, has inspected ongoing road rehabilitation projects across the municipality to ensure the quality of work.

Mr Appiah, together with the Municipal Roads Engineer and some staffs from the Assembly, toured Kpone Barrier, Zenu, Santoe, Oyibi and Bawaleshie all within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Appiah noted that the 17 kilometres stretch of road from the Tema roundabout to Miotso in the Ningo-Prampram District would see some facelift soon to deal with the traffic situation on the Kpone Barrier to Prampram road.



He said the traffic situation from the Kpone Barrier towards community 25 was another challenge motorists faced, saying this compelled the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to upgrade some portions of the various intersection to make it easy for cars to manoeuvre.

Mr Appiah explained that roads were one basic challenge the entire Municipality was faced with, adding that Kpone-Katamanso would receive its share of the 2021 year of roads declaration by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for and on behalf of the people of Ghana.



The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive assured the people that the Municipal Assembly would work on the various inner roads to make them accessible for vehicles and residents as the rainy season approaches.