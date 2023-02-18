0
Menu
News

Kpone-Katamanso population putting pressure on social amenities – MP

Tetteh 23.jfif Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, Member of Parliament of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, Member of Parliament of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, says the huge size of the population in the area has increased pressure on social amenities.

The large population, he said, was negatively affecting education, health and roads and hindering development in various communities.

Tetteh made the observation during a special service organised by the Traditional Authority of Gbetsile to raise funds for development projects within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

He said the population size of Kpone-Katamanso Municipality was about 417,000.

He also noted that although most of the roads had been awarded to contractors due to inadequate funding, the contractors had left the site and called on the government to intervene by providing for the need of the residents in the Municipality.

Touching on employment, Mr. Tetteh advised the youth to venture into vocational skills.

He announced that his outfit is collaborating with the Don Bosco Technical and Vocational Institute and Gbetsile Technical Institute to train the youth for free.

Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, Gbetsile Mantse (Chief of Gbetsile), appealed to the government to fix the roads because that was the most worrying issue in the Municipality, especially Gbetsile.

He said the road network was poor and affected health delivery and other developmental projects in the Gbetsile Community.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame