Kpone-Katamanso population putting pressure on social amenities – MP

Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, Member of Parliament of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency

Source: GNA

Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, Member of Parliament of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, says the huge size of the population in the area has increased pressure on social amenities.

The large population, he said, was negatively affecting education, health and roads and hindering development in various communities.



Tetteh made the observation during a special service organised by the Traditional Authority of Gbetsile to raise funds for development projects within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.



He said the population size of Kpone-Katamanso Municipality was about 417,000.



He also noted that although most of the roads had been awarded to contractors due to inadequate funding, the contractors had left the site and called on the government to intervene by providing for the need of the residents in the Municipality.

Touching on employment, Mr. Tetteh advised the youth to venture into vocational skills.



He announced that his outfit is collaborating with the Don Bosco Technical and Vocational Institute and Gbetsile Technical Institute to train the youth for free.



Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, Gbetsile Mantse (Chief of Gbetsile), appealed to the government to fix the roads because that was the most worrying issue in the Municipality, especially Gbetsile.



He said the road network was poor and affected health delivery and other developmental projects in the Gbetsile Community.