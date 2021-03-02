Kpone-Katamanso ready to undertake coronavirus vaccination

File Photo: Coronavirus vaccine

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate on Monday sensitized Municipal Health Officers ahead of the coronavirus vaccination exercise expected to commence on Tuesday, March 2nd and end on March 15, 2021.

The sensitization workshop attended by the various Municipal Health Officials was to equip the officers with the needed skills and knowledge on how to administer the vaccines.



Dr. Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, who was the main facilitator explained that, the vaccine was to help protect the resident against the COVID-19.



She therefore advised the health workers to exhibit high level of professionalism during the exercise.

Dr. Biamah-Danquah said the vaccines would be administered in batches and adviced Health Officers not to compel people to take the shots against their will; “Ensure you seek their consent before vaccination”.



According to the Municipal Health Director, all the 34 recognized Health facilities including the private ones within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality would take part in the exercise.



The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate will deploy 27 Health Officers for the exercise, this includes five vaccinators, ten volunteers, five sub-district officers, five supervisors and two Coordinators.