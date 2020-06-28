Regional News

Kpone Katamanso to implement LSM

The Kpone Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate in collaboration with Zoomlion company limited, is to implement the Larval Source Management programme (LSM) as part of measures to reduce prevalence of malaria in local communities.

A statement signed by Mrs. Esther Patricia Biamah Danquah, Kpone Katamanso Municipal Health Director, sighted by the Ghana News Agency, stated that the three-year programme would commence from late June 2020.



Spray operators would survey and map out all water bodies and breeding grounds to disinfect them.



According to the statement, the objective of the exercise was to kill all larvae before they grew into the malaria infecting mosquitoes. Each community would be sprayed once a week for three years.

The programme sought the support of Chiefs, Assembly members and community leaders to create awareness in the various communities to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.



Kpone Katamanso Municipality is in the Greater Accra Region where the Kpone Landfill is sited.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.