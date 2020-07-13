Regional News

Kpone Shalom Estate residents bemoan poor roads

Bad road. File photo

Residents of Shalom Estate, a suburb of Kpone in the Greater Accra Region, have bemoaned their deplorable roads which are death traps, a common feature in all parts of the municipality.

According to the residents, the poor state of the roads had compelled commercial vehicles to abandon the community.



Resident car owners frequently change parts of their vehicles as they bump and wade in the muddy potholes and uneven rocky surfaces.



These sentiments came to the fore during a residents' association meeting convened to discuss the pressing needs of the community.



The association was formed to provide a united front to push for the needed social amenities such as good roads and streetlights in the community from the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly and other relevant authorities.



Mr. Amoako Attah, the organizer of the Shalom Estate Development Association, told the Ghana News Agency that the community was deprived of basic social amenities.

He expressed disappointment in Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, for his inability to address their developmental issues as according to him, the numerous visits to his office and letters to appeal to him had yielded no results.



He said the community members on their own had started contributing towards the reshaping of the roads.



Meanwhile, residents of Bediako, a settlement in the. The municipality have also accused the KKMA Chief Executive of not being proactive and development-oriented.



They had threatened to protest publicly to bring to the attention of President Akufo-Addo their plight and gloom including poor roads, poor communication from the MCE and lack of basic amenities.



In his response, Mr Solomon Tetteh, through a WhatsApp message told the Ghana News Agency that "go round to check what we are doing, We can't do all at a time, OK".

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.