Kpone katamanso NDC youth adopts bedroom to bedroom campaign

The Kpone Katamanso youth wing of the National Democratic Party has resolved to embark on bedroom to bedroom campaign to canvas for votes towards the 2020 general elections.

Mr Jerry John Adjololo, constituency youth organizer, was addressing a meeting of the various branch youth executives in the Constituency.



Mr. Adjorlolo explained that the 2020 campaign could be won by hard work saying that branch youth executives who work to ensure victory for the party, would not be forgotten.



According to the NDC Kpone Katamanso constituency youth organizer, the ruling New Patriotic party(NPP) had lost focus and lacked integrity to win the next general election.



Mr. Joseph Akweteh Tettey, Kpone Katamanso NDC Parliamentary candidate, assured the youth wing of a resounding victory for the NDC in the constituency.

According to him, his contender for the 2020 general elections was no match for him,saying, "I Will defeat him to teach him a lesson".



Mr Tettey, who is popularly known as JOE T in the area, said the youth was the engine of the party hence they must work hard to recapture power from the ruling party.



He called on the party stewards to go out in their numbers and register for the new voter's ID cards to enable them vote massively for Mr. John Mahama and him in the general election.

