Kpone residents express worry over the reopening of all schools

Some parents in Kpone in the Greater Accra Region have expressed worry over the reopening of all schools with the surge in COVID 19.

The parents said they were concerned about the safety of the Kindergarten and lower primary pupils as they might not be in the position to strictly adhere to the COVID 19 protocols.



They said they had seen some children collecting used face masks from the ground and wearing them, adding that those children did not fully understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is clear that they will not even wash their hands after picking items on the floor.



The parents noted that they did not understand why the government would reopen schools for the pupils while the illness was still soaring.



Madam Laurencia, a fashion designer, said, “I don’t support the KG pupils going back to school at all, my four year old boy picks anyone’s facemarks to wear in the house and after corrections for sometime now, he now hides to wear them infront of a mirror and I’m wondering if the teachers will have time to take care of these petty issues.“

“ I think the government should have waited a while before reopening the schools although the children are disturbing and roaming. My fear is that their going back to school will increase the spread of the disease, "Mr Nuertey Tetteh , a taxi driver said



“It is true that the children have been home for long but I think that its far better than they going back to school especially in times when the COVID-19 is on the rise,” Madam Adjoa Amansa , a trader, observed.



Meanwhile some parents, on the other hand, said they were excited that the children were going back to school as they had been home for long, and were forgetting what they had learnt in school, saying that ever since the children had been home, earning a living had become very difficult .



“I am very happy they are going back to school because they go to programmes, mingle with other children in the community to play together and a lot more, going to work has become very difficult because at a point in time , I needed to employ someone to take care of them which came at an additional cost, "Madam Nancy said.