Krachi Drowning: Watch how rescuers pulled Nana Besemuna III's Toyota Land Cruiser out of the Volta Lake

The Krachi community of the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region was thrown into state of mourning on February 29, 2024, after the driver of the Krachiwura, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Akwasi Obempah, drowned in the Volta Lake.

A video shared by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed rescuers pulling the vehicle of the chief out of the lake.



At least seven men could be seen hauling the chief’s car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, to the shore of the lake.



According to reports, the 35-year-old driver drowned after he attempted to prevent the Land Cruiser from sinking when it unexpectedly started moving towards the lake.



Akwasi Obempah's attempt proved futile, and he drowned together with the car.



Nana Mprah Besemuna III, who confirmed the incident to GNA, said that the driver left the palace on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to wash his official vehicle at the old site.

The chief added that he also heard reports that the driver and the vehicle allegedly drifted into the river and were submerged.



He added that a search party including the Marine Police, officials of the Ghana National Fire Service, the Military and community divers located the vehicle on the bed of the lake with the deceased lying by it and hauled both ashore.



