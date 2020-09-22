Krachi East MP inspects road projects

Michael Yaw Gyato, the Member of Parliament for Krachi East Constituency

Michael Yaw Gyato, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East Constituency, has inspected works on some ongoing road projects in the Krachi East Constituency in the Oti Region.

The seven-kilometer Napoah junction-Nanso to Napoah Akura road is being funded from the One-Million Dollar per Constituency fund.



Mabperry Limited is executing the project with 3.2 kilometres of the road from Ayesu junction to Ayesu Akura expected to be completed in three months.



Mr. Gyato, who is the Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, had meetings with the communities and urged residents to assist the contractor to deliver the project on schedule.



He said the road infrastructure would enhance trade and commerce, increase the productivity of farmers, boost employment and enhance revenue for the Municipal Assembly.



The MP said a different contractor would work on the 30-kilometre Aberewankor-Motorway road by increasing the axle load capacity to open-up the corridor for road users.

He said there were plans to extend the rural electrification project to the communities after the completion of the road project.



Hundreds of motor riders, drivers and some residents, who ply the road, lauded the MP’s efforts in the construction of the road.



Mr. Yakubu Ali, the contractor of Mabperry Ltd, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that funding was released for the project and that work was on schedule.



Mr. Gyato was accompanied on the tour by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Patrick Chartey Jilima, Constituency Chairman, Mr Etse Agbenyo, Constituency Deputy Secretary, Mr Prosper Odugbe, Former Constituency Organiser, Mr Boateng Gyamfi, Branch Chairman of Adumadum Electoral Area, Mr Bernard Tafuh and some Constituency Executives.