Krachi West District Hospital gets ultra-modern children’s ward

Ultra-modern children’s ward at Krachi West District Hospital

A brand new ultra-modern children’s ward complex with State of the Art facilities have been built at the Krachi West District Hospital.

The 30-bed ward, was funded by the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) as part of its Maternal and Child Health Program, to help address over crowing at the Hospital’s present 16-bed facility.



Madam Hyejin Jung, Country Director of KOFIH, at the handing over ceremony, said the new children’s ward was “symbolic” in achieving equity in health delivery, and urged parents to take advantage of the intervention.



“You get exceptional service for your kids, and so do not hesitate to seek healthcare and adequate treatment for them”, she said.



Ms Jung said KOFIH helped position Krachi West as a model district and would be supported to become a success story in the country.



She noted that KOFIH recognized the need to involve the Government of Ghana, the local assemblies, and the various communities in its quest for equitable healthcare delivery in the Volta and Oti Regions.



Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, Oti Regional Director of Health Services said the KOFIH’s support for island communities in particular, which formed the bulk of the hospital’s catchment areas, helped develop the Krachi West District as the best performing in health in 2020, and praised the various areas the Foundation supported which the health sector, and which included key policies and capacity enhancement for health staff.

“KOFIH is a major developmental partner for us,” the Regional Health Director stated, and commended ongoing rehabilitation works and support initiatives at health facilities across the beneficiary districts.



Dr. Theophilus Amoatey, Acting Medical Superintendent of the Krachi West Hospital said it remained a first stage referral point in the enclave with an overcrowded children’s ward resulting from a surge in malaria and respiratory sicknesses.



He said children were being lost due to the bad state of the “tiny” ward and “overstretched” health staff, and described the provision of the new ward as “timely”.



Dr Amoatey said under-five mortality remained high at 3.6 per 1000 live births adding, therefore “this block would greatly contribute to improving the care rendered to children”.



The fully air-conditioned block has been partitioned into cubicles for wards,restroom for nurses, a milk kitchen, and a colourful children’s playroom, which, the Medical Superintendent said would help ease congestion and expedite the recuperation.



“Indeed, this project is a stepping stone to forthcoming greater projects in improving maternal and child health service on the peninsula which would go a long way to impact positively the districts maternal and child health,” Dr Amoatey stated.

He said the Hospital’s 22-bed antenatal care and maternity block needed expansion, and also said more accommodation facilities were also required to enhance the delivery of its in-service training mandate which benefits health staff from across the enclave.



Eseawonam, Keteku, a pediatric nurse at the Hospital told to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the new facility provided ample space to enable mothers to attend to their infants while on admission.



She expressed delight over the increase in medical equipment, and the child-friendly environment, saying, “this place is superb and we are happy. Kids have a playroom and they will be happy. They will feel like they are in their own home”.



Nana Kwadwo Kpebu II, Chief of Gyeigyei who chaired the event expressed the readiness of the Krachi Traditional Council to support the improvement of health services delivery in the area.



KOFIH is currently supporting the renovation of major health centers in the Nchumuru district towards building a health hub in the lake region.