Krobea Asante TVET riot: Accept proposed punishment in good faith - PTA to parents

The Chairman for the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) for Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Effiduase Asokore in the Sekeyere East District of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Kwasi Kuma Mawunyo Kudjoe, has asked parents to accept the proposed punishment for their wards in good faith.

Mr. Mawunyo believes it was needless for the parents to banter with school authorities after their wards have stayed home for several days without going to school.



The facility was shut down on January 23, 2023, after students went on rampage.



The students caused a power outage and broke into the storerooms of the school, scattered food items and destroyed several properties including some six cars, water system in the facility and among others.



The committee set up to probe the incident is reported to have recommended a surcharge of GH¢430 each.



Some parents who claimed their wards had nothing to do with the destruction in the school have since kicked against paying the amount.

Each of the over one thousand student population is expected to pay the amount before being readmitted into the school.



The amount will cater for the damage caused to the properties during the protests by the students.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo ", Thursday April 6,2023, Mr. Mawunyo appealed to members of the PTA to reason with school authorities and help prepare the students for their future.



He noted that, fighting the authorities will prolong their wards stay at home which may affect the academic journey of the students.