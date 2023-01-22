Krobea Asante Technical students attack teachers, vandalise school property over poor WASCCE results

One of the vandalized vehicles in the roit by Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School students

About 40 students of Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asante Asokore in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region have been arrested by the police.

The students, according to reports, were arrested after they vandalized school properties over poor results recorded by their predecessors.



Speaking to OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng, an assembly member for Effiduase South Electoral Area who doubles as the coordinator for Free SHS in the District, Hon. Ebenezer Opoku said the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



"A total of six cars have been destroyed by the students including four vehicles belonging to the school and two private vehicles belonging to teachers



"Properties amounting to millions of cedis have been destroyed, bagalow for senior house mistress, her car, school's notice board, stores and food stored there have all been vandalised," he said.



"It took the security doors to save the principal's room from destruction, but the dinning hall was not exempted from the chaos.

"Most of the things they destroyed are beyond repairs, including the principal's vehicle which was provided by government," the assembly member added.



Mr Opoku disclosed that the Ashanti Regional Education Director, Dr Annor Ankrah together with the District Director of Education for Sekyere East Mr William Agyapong have visited the school to access the situation.



He added that calm has been restored at the school by the police.



Watch pictures from the scene of the attack below:



































