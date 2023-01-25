0
Menu
News

Krobea Asante riot: 5-member committee to submit report in two weeks

5 Member Committee On Krobea Asante Riot.png The committee inaugurated to probe Krobea Asante riot

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah on January 25, 2023, inaugurated a five-member committee nominated to investigate the disturbances at Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute.

Mr. David Prah, Deputy Director-General, Ghana TVET Service, a nominated member has designated Mr. Richard Addo Gyamfi, Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service, to take his place.

The members of the committee as inaugurated are Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo, Justice of the Court of Appeal (chairman), Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr, Retired Methodist Bishop (member), and Mr. David Adu-Osei, Retired Regional Commander of NIB (member).

The others are Mr. Richard Addo Gyamfi, Acting Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service (member) and Dr. Abeiku Apprey, Former Principal, Kumasi Technical Institute (member).

The Ashanti Regional Minister reminded the committee members of the disturbances at the school, which have generated public interest due to the level of destruction and impunity with which they were done.

He noted that there is no clarity as to the actual causes of the riot as well as the extent and cost of damage, thus the need to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

Among others, the Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo committee will have to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators and any other matter they will deem fit.

The committee has been given two weeks to submit its report.

Simon Osei-Mensah expressed his confidence in the committee and indicated that the members of the committee have been carefully selected from varied relevant backgrounds so that they can bring their expertise and experience to bear in unravelling the matter.

The Chairman of the Committee, Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo, thanked the Ashanti Regional Minister for the confidence reposed in the committee and promised to do their best in meeting the objectives of the committee.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue