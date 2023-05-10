Krobo Bloc NDC express readiness ahead of the May 13 primaries

Logo of the National Democratic Congress (Ghana)

Correspondence from Eastern Region

The country’s biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gearing up to elect its parliamentary candidates from constituencies across the country on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Additionally, the party will also elect its presidential candidate for the 2024 Presidential elections.



Ahead of the polls, GhanaWeb's Eastern Regional Correspondent, Michael Oberteye has been speaking to some executives of the party in the Krobo Bloc of the Region to analyze their preparedness ahead of the polls.



Party executives in the four constituencies that form the Krobo Bloc – Yilo Krobo, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo and Asuogyaman say all is set for the polls to select the four parliamentary candidates to represent the people and the presidential candidate to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.



At Lower Manya Krobo, party chairman, John Matey, popularly known as JM who's supervising his first internal polls in the party since his election to the position seven months ago said all was set for the primaries on May 13, 2023.

"We've been putting things together for the past days and I think that we're well prepared; if the elections are supposed to come off today, we're well prepared to conduct the election", said a confident party chairman.



Asked if all resources and logistics had been received in advance, the party chairman answered in the negative but was confident that these would arrive on time.



John Matey said, "The only challenge is we're awaiting resources from region to help us make the preparations complete".



According to him, the party was in close contact with the police to ensure that the activities were held in a safe environment for everybody. About 1430 delegates will converge at the St. Clement Catholic Church at Nuaso to choose one of four aspirants.



Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi who's seeking a fourth term is facing a keen contest from the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Winfred Baah, John Kenneth Tedd Tetteh, a contractor and a female, Miss Kekeli Adanuvor who are all vying for the right to represent the party in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

On the party's preparedness to deal with any post election eventualities, he said, "One person will win and three people would have to accept defeat, anybody who would win must be able to pool all the three together".



This he further explained must be addressed by the combined efforts of the winner and him as the party chairman. He urged the delegates to come to the venue with the required identify cards such as the Ghana card, voters' ID or the party ID card to enable them participate in the polls.



Yilo Krobo Constituency



In nearby Yilo Krobo, over 1,300 delegates are expected to participate in the exercise.



Incumbent MP for the area, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey is seeking a second term but he must first contend with the Assembly man for Oterkporlu Electoral Area, Ebenezer Teye Narteh and Amoatey Clarence, son the former MP for the area, Lawyer Kofi Amoatey.

The party chairman, Eric Keteku when contacted said the party was 70% ready as preparations were underway with venue secured and extensive communication held with all aspirants.



He however said the party was still awaiting financial assurances to enable it transport delegates to the venue for the exercise. Keteku assured of maximum security ahead of the primaries but urged delegates to comport themselves ahead the election, adding that any disturbances would not be tolerated.



Upper Manya Krobo Constituency



The NDC Communication officer in Upper Manya Krobo, Mr Kwasi Lawer also noted that the party was 'fully prepared' for Saturday's primaries to be held at the Sekesua Pentecost Church.



The two horse race is between the current MP, Bismarck Tetteh Nyako seeking a second term in office and former MP for the area, Jeff Kavienu. According to him, the party was financially prepared for the task as the MP was bearing all expenses for the exercise.

1,048 delegates will converge for the exercise with the communication officer hopeful that other resources would arrive on time for the polls.



Asuogyaman Constituency



About 1319 delegates will also elect one of three aspirants including the current MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko who is seeking to run for a third term. The other two include an engineer with the Volta River Authority, Ing Daniel Matey and the other being Godwin Hunu Bobobi.



Constituency Secretary, Clement Amegatse told GhanaWeb in an interview that the party had already made transportation arrangements for all delegates, adding that extensive consultations had been made with officials of the local Electoral Commission and the divisional police command for the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth process.