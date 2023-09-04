Krontihene of Goaso Traditional Area found dead in a bush

Late Goaso Krontihene, Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma

Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma, the esteemed Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, has been discovered lifeless in a remote forest.

Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma had reportedly been missing for the past six days, as per a report by Graphic.com.gh.



Tragically, his lifeless body was located on the morning of Monday, September 4, 2023 within the forest. The discovery has raised suspicions of foul play and possible murder.



Local law enforcement agencies have promptly initiated an investigation into this disheartening incident, aiming to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma's untimely demise.



In the wake of this distressing news, friends and acquaintances of the deceased have begun expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of Nana Yenhyira Kojo Kuma on various social media platforms.



NAY/KPE