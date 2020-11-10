Kubease Toll Booth to be temporarily relocated for maintenance work

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has ordered the temporary closure and relocation of the Kubease Toll Booth, near Boanka, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway for emergency maintenance works.

A statement issued in Accra on Monday and signed by Mr Nicholas D. Brown, the Chief Director of the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the directive was to enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out emergency repair works at the toll booth.



It said the decision was to enhance traffic flow and ease the current discomfort the traveling public experienced daily as a result of the long queues.

Motorists, it said, were therefore advised to adhere to the safety measures that would be put in place during the period of the repair works.



The statement apologised to the public for any inconveniences the situation may cause during the period.