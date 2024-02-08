Kufuor gives an account of how he discovered ‘brilliant’ Bawumia in London

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Vice President Dr Bawumia

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has given a detailed account of how he indeed discovered Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2002 in London.

He indicated that after presenting a paper at an international conference at the Giants of the City of London and the Financial World and some very important and powerful people in government.



According to him, there was something in the statement and about him and that was the first time he spoke to Dr. Bawumia, who by then was the Research Assistant to the Central Bank at the time.



“When I first saw him, that was about 2002, he was the Research Assistant to the Governor of the Central Bank and in fact we were in London. This young man delivered a paper at an international conference of giants of the City of London and the financial world and some very important and powerful people in government. Immediately he finished his address, he was going to sit down, there was something in his statement and about him…I was the President of Ghana then. Till then hadn’t spoken to him before. I sent one of the officers with me to call him, congratulated him and prophetically told him to carry on like that because he will go far”, he disclosed at the launch of the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) fagbearer vision unveiling at the UPSA in Accra.



The former president observed that in 2008, when then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo picked him as running mate, he was not surprised given what he knew about him.

He also subtly rubbished claims that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not a party man as claimed by some persons at the time of his choice as running mate.



“He was a party man alright but behind the scenes. There misgivings but I remember at Alisa Hotel I once again prophesied they should allow this young man giving what I had known about him in London”, he revealed adding that Bawumia is on a mission determined by destiny and should be accepted and supported by all.



