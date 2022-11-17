10
Kufuor invites 98 NPP MPs for talks over planned boycott of 2023 budget

Kufuor 1024x683 Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has reportedly invited the 98 NPP MPs threatening to boycott the 2023 budget presentation should the current Finance Minister go ahead to read it in parliament.

The meeting Starr News understands is for the former leader to resolve the standoff that has prevailed over the past weeks.

Spokesperson for the agitating MPs Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi publicly announced the decision and stated that they have resolved to get Ken Ofori-Atta out this time.

The NPP MPs had earlier softened their stance following a meeting with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a statement signed by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, President Akufo-Addo had appealed for the sector minister to be allowed to stay till after the budget presentation and appropriation of same, to which the MPs had agreed.

But the aggrieved MPs are convinced it is time for the beleaguered Finance Minister to leave amidst the minority censure motion laid in the House.

“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him.

“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too.” Appiah-Kubi told Joy Fm.

It remains to be seen whether the group will compromise its position the second time after the former President’s intervention.

