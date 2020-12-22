Kufuor reawakens Oko-Boye’s spirit after electoral defeat

Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye and John Agyekum Kufuor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye has visited former President of Ghana John Agyekum Kufuor after he lost his seat.

Announcing his visit to the former President in a post on Facebook, Dr. Okoe-Boye said it was a reawakening experience considering the storm he went through at the hands of his constituents.



To him, the impact of the encounter “shall be with me ad infinitum”.



He said “The reawakening you experience when you get the opportunity to meet a Giant few weeks after going through the storm. I thank you H.E JAK for the counsel and compliments. The impact of Yesterday’s encounter shall be with me ad infinitum. His grace is sufficient always”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Benjamin Ayiku Narteh, dethroned the incumbent, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), by a margin of 1,866 votes.



Mr Narteh garnered 55,938 votes as compared to 54,072 votes by Dr Okoe-Boye of the NPP.



Mr Narteh’s win maintained the constituency’s one term trend in 24 years since the late Nii Adjei Boye Sekan won the seat consecutively in 1992 and 1996 respectively.