Kufuor vs. Akufo-Addo: Nana Akomea 'runs' away from question on NPP’s best president

A Vice Chairman of the Mahamudu Bawumia presidential campaign, Nana Akomea has stated that it is too early to pronounce on the best president the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has produced so far.

The party has so far produced the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution.



Speaking as guest on the Thursday, February 22, 2024, edition of Starr FM’s Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray, the Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity-State Transport Corporation (STC) said it is imperative to wait out the 8 months left for President Akufo-Addo to exit; to be able to make an objective choice between the two leaders.



“This question is very easy to answer, Addo Dankwa hasn’t finished so I think we have to wait until he finishes then we can make a definite choice,” he replied.



When prompted that Nana Addo has only eight months to finish his eight-year presidency, Nana Akomea alluded to the uncertainties of a football match until the blow of a final whistle.



He cited the recent AFCON group match between Ghana and Mozambique where the Black Stars blew away a two-nil lead in the 90th to earn a draw at the end of the match to back his position.

“Last minutes are dangerous, don’t you see that Ghana was leading two-nil?” he stated.



Unlike Nana Akomea, the Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye appearing on the same show some weeks ago, chose Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the best president the NPP has ever produced.



