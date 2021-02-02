Kufuor worked hard to build peace with Rawlings – Otumfuo

Former presidents Kufuor and Rawlings in a hearty handshake

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has disclosed how often former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, made attempts at ensuring brewing tensions between him and the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, were quelled.

According to the Asantehene, Kufuor always came to him to seek his help in brokering peace or understanding with Rawlings whenever any issue came up.



“When Kufuor became president, if anything cropped up, he will ask me to speak to Rawlings just to allow peace to prevail which I have always done”, he disclosed at an event covered by MyNewsGh.com



It is believed that such interventions contributed greatly to the resolution of the long-standing animosity that existed between the two former presidents.



According to a former aide to the late former president, Rawlings did not see eye to eye with Kufuor because of the attempts the latter made at embarrassing the former after he left political office, reports MyNewsGh.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also revealed how, for six-hours, he met with the two former heads of state and listened to their differences until they came to an amicable understanding.

Another meeting, according to him, on February 16, 2001, led to a more relaxed tension between them.



“I became King in 1999. After the 2000 elections, Rawlings vowed neither to speak with nor meet Kufuor. I had to summon both to a meeting before he agreed to invite Kufuor to conduct him round the Osu Castle as an incoming President before the handing over,” he said.



He stated further that, “When Kufuor became President if anything cropped up, he will ask me to speak to Rawlings just to allow peace to prevail which I have always done.”



Otumfuo also used the opportunity to clarify accusations levelled against him several times that he is a member of the New Patriotic Party, stating that all he has ever done is to stand for Ghana.



“I represent the interest of Ghana and Asanteman. I am not an NPP or NDC. Whether we like it or not the two parties will continue to govern the country but it is also my interest and duty to ensure that peace prevails”, he disclosed.