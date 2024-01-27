Kumasi Airport to be commissioned by May 2024 – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hints

Works ongoing at the Kumasi International Airport | File photo

Majority Leader in Parliament and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has given a hint that the government is set to complete the abandoned Kumasi Airport by May 2024.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs was responding to claims made by Former President John Dramani Maham during his 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi that the current government had abandoned the Kumasi Airport project which was started by his administration



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated categorically that, the current NPP government is committed to the project which according to him, will be completed and commissioned by May this year.



“President Mahama accepts the fact that the Kumasi Airport wasn’t 60% complete. Today, the Kumasi Airport is 90% complete. so you can’t say the government hasn’t done anything about it”. Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu told Kwame Tanko host of the show.



He further stated that the project will be commissioned and operationalized by the close of April or May 2024.

Phase II of the Kumasi Airport project began in 2018 and included the construction of a new terminal building to handle one million passengers per annum, two boarding bridges, a road network, a perimeter fence, a substation and a parking lot among others.



The cost of the Phase II of expansion works on the second busiest airport in Ghana is estimated at £66,350,000.



Phase III of the Kumasi Airport expansion project involves the extension of the existing runway pavement from 1,981 meters to 2,320 meters, the construction of a new taxi link and two apron parking stands, an Air Traffic Control Building, and a Fire Station among others. The cost for this phase is estimated at £58,900,000.