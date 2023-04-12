Kumasi City market petty traders donate to support paediatric intensive unit in KATH

Kumasi petty traders made some donations to the PICU of KATH

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Members of the Kumasi City Market Petty Traders Association has made a donation to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The donation was done over the weekend, and an amount of GH¢4000.00 was presented to the unit by the group.



Speaking in an interview with the media after the donation, the association's convener, Mrs. Sarah Osei Bonsu said the donation was meant to provide support for children who were admitted at the unit but had their parents finding it difficult to afford their bills.



According to her, the move was motivated by an observation she once made when she accompanied someone to donate to the unit.



"I once accompanied someone who came from America to make some donations here. In fact, what we saw was very heartbreaking. It was observed that most of the children could not breathe well, some had their parents finding it difficult to purchase some expensive medicines which were prescribed for them", she said.



The leader of the philanthropic group further appealed to everyone, especially other philanthropists and well-to-do individuals to always extend their support to the unit since they needed more support.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the unit, Dr. John A. Appiah extended his profound gratitude to the association for their heartwarming support at this crucial time. He also seized the opportunity to plead for more support from others.

Revealing some challenges within the facility, Dr. John A. Appiah disclosed that the lack of some machines and other equipment sometimes made their work very difficult.



He however disclosed that the biggest dream for the management was to purchase some life-supporting machines to complement the few existing ones to help save the lives of many children who may be in a very critical condition.



He however appealed to other individuals to support the facility to make the dream a reality.



According to him, the facility had established a foundation called 'Little Care Foundation' to solicit support from others, adding that any little amount that may be donated to the foundation may be of very great help.



"Medicines recommended for patients are mostly expensive, and due to that most parents get stuck in the middle of the road. They mostly resort to borrowing and when there is no more help, all hope get lost. This is why we have the foundation and we are pleading for more support to complement that," he said.