Kumasi Club Takeover: Court dismisses contempt case against club Chairman

Plaintiffs of the Kumasi Club court case

The Kumasi High Court 3 presided over by Justice Francis Obiri has thrown out a contempt case brought against the Chairman of Kumasi Club, Richard Owusu Nyarko (Bsc, MHCM – MBA, (MB ChB/Ph.D student) by two aggrieved members in the names of Francis Oppong and John Nketia

On October 23, 2019, Mypurefmonline.com reported about two (2) persons arrested by Zongo Police in Kumasi for allegedly stealing and registering Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Club known as Kumasi Club in their name at the Registrar Generals Department in Kumasi in order to perpetrate fraud.



The court case has been pending since July 2020 and on Tuesday January 12, 2020 the court made its final ruling on the contempt application dismissing the case against the chairman of Kumasi Club.



The Plaintiffs, Francis Oppong and John Nketia took the Chairman to court that he has over stayed his term of office although there is a substantive matter pending at another high court but they were challenging his role as chairman of the club.



The High Court 3 after listening to arguments from Lawyer Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau Accra for the respondent, Richard Owusu Nyarko and Lawyer Alfred Quarshie of Majesty law consult in Kumasi representing the applicants, John Nketia and Francis Oppong adjourned ruling to Tuesday, 12th January 2021 and has dismissed the contempt case brought against the Chairman.



In court with the Plaintiffs/Applicants were Mr Norman Owusu Barnie (embattled trustee who is alleged to have forged documents to steal Kumasi Club together with Mr Kwame Brenyah, one charles Asabere (dismissed staff still holding himself as a worker of the club) and Emmanuel Daning (unknown to the club) which criminal docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s department in Accra for advise.

Charles Asabere, Kwame Brenyah, Norman Owusu Barnie and Henry Asumadu were convicted last year by HIGH COURT 5 in Kumasi presided over by Justice Ali Abature.



They were initially sentenced to 2 weeks imprisonment for contempt of Court in their pursuit to remove the Chairman from office although an action was pending before the high court in Kumasi.



The Court later gave them 500 penalty units each as fine to be paid same day or in default serve the two weeks imprisonment after their lawyers gave a spirited plea for mercy.



Some of the management committee members of Kumasi Club consist of the Chairman in the person of Richard Owusu Nyarko, the Secretary, Mr Godwin Dela Lahore, the treasurer, Dr. Joe Okyere Conduah and the 2nd bar member, Mr. Jafter Mensah.