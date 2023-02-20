Kumasi: Fire guts portions of Kaase-Angola; traders suspect arson

Photo of the ruins following the fire outbreak

Firefighters have put out a massive blaze that engulfed portions of Kaase-Angola, a popular wood trading hub in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The inferno also gutted wooden structures, destroying equipment and displacing traders and some squatters in the enclave. Four fire engines were deployed by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to battle the inferno.



The personnel declared the trading hub safe after battling the blaze but did not give any additional information.



Members of the Angola Millers and Sellers Union are not ruling out foul play in Sunday morning’s fire as they discovered traces of substances suspected to be fuel at the scene.



“In January 2022 we experienced a fire incident and traditional authorities warned us that we risk being evicted if such incidents happen”, Chairman of the Union George Tawia told dailymailgh.com adding: “But this is a clear case of arson because the land we are operating on is in dispute and I suspect a case of arson”.

The workers numbering over 3,500 have been operating in the area for decades but have to evacuate for a new project on the land. Processes have already begun to demolish structures used by the woodworkers.



But George fears this action could affect thousands of livelihoods threatening a fierce resistance going forward.



“We have petitioned various stakeholders over the issue and it appears things have fallen on deaf ears. If the court orders us to vacate this land we will surely comply but for now, any attempts to take away our source of livelihood will be fiercely resisted”, he stated.