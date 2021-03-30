Kumasi: Fix our ‘one-year-old dysfunctional’ streetlights – Residents appeal to govt

Residents in Kumasi say the unavailability of streetlights is causing fear to them

Residents in Kumasi are calling on the government to fix faulty streetlights dotted across the metropolis.

According to them, the streetlights have been dysfunctional for over a year.



They added that the unavailability of streetlights is causing fear to them, amidst robbery attacks and accidents.



The residents, therefore, called on the government to address the problems.

“The situation of streetlights not been on in the night is causing danger. It causes a lot of harm because robbers attack us… I’m begging the government to do something so that the streetlights will work,” one of the residents said.



Meanwhile, in addition to the issue of faulty streetlights, the residents have been grappling with unplanned power outages in recent weeks, a phenomenon affecting households and businesses.



Frustrated residents are worried because the power suppliers have not provided load shedding schedule for weeks.