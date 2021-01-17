Kumasi: Fuel station fire consumes five vehicles at Kaase

The vehicles were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a fuel station at Kaase

At least five vehicles were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a fuel station at Kaase, a suburb of Kumasi, Saturday dawn.

The Ghana National Fire and Rescue Services said the incident which occurred at the IBM fuel station was one of the major fires recorded in the Metropolis.



A fire in the engine compartment of a KIA Pregio with registration number AW 7233-14, parked at the premises of the fuel station appeared to have been the cause of the fire, the police said.



Firefighters who rushed to the scene following a distress call battled the inferno in about half-an-hour, witnesses told dailymailgh.com.

The heat from the fire also damaged the glasses of the office building of Adansi Rural Bank, witnesses said.



This brings the total number of fire incidents recorded in the region to 17 within the spate of 14 days.



A joint investigation has started to ascertain the cause of this latest incident, the police said.