Kumasi Hive launches its virtual online learning platform

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many sectors, including education have been affected. Based on this, a non-profit organization, Kumasi Hive has launched an online learning platform called Hive Academy to train Ghanaian youth in technical, entrepreneurial, and digital skills.
This platform creates an opportunity for people to equip themselves with relevant skills needed to be competitive the business space.
Some of the courses these young ones will study include robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D modelling and printing, web development and digital fabrication.
Trainees will also be given the platform for rapid prototyping of ideas.
Kumasi Hive supports entrepreneurship through business incubation and acceleration programs run for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises as well as making available scaleup funds to budding startups.
