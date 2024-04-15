Kumasi Kejetia Market plunged into darkness as ECG disconnects power over GH¢6m debt

Kumasi Kejetia market at night

The Electricity Company of Ghana has taken off the Kumasi Kejetia Market from National Grid over 6 million Ghana cedis debt.

Power has been cut off from the facility for close to a week which has affected trading activities in the commercial hub.



Tailors, cold store operators and vendors of perishable goods at the market have been the most impacted, since the lights went off on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



Days after the blackout, a generator set at the facility was powered to serve as an alternative.



This was however unsustainable as the traders feared the cost of fuel would be passed on to them.

The traders are now resorting to the use of flashlights for their activities at night.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, vice chairman for Dinpa Tailors Association, Mr Frank Boateng said the situation is affecting their work negatively.



He noted that hundreds of tailors are not working now due to the lack of power in the market.



They have therefore called managers of the facility to as a matter of urgency work towards restoring power to the market.