Kumasi Technical University denies sacking 2,000 students

Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has refuted claims of expelling more than 2,000 students due to delayed fee payments.

Instead, the institution clarified that students who failed to register for the Second Semester of the 2022/2023 Academic Year have been requested to defer their programmes.



KsTU emphasised extending registration deadlines multiple times, but a considerable number of students still missed the opportunity. The initial deadline of May 29, 2023, was extended thrice, with the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) seeking yet another extension. Despite these efforts, 648 students remained unregistered by August 7, 2023, dispelling the earlier claim of 2,000.



The decision to enforce this was made by the University's Academic Board, not the Chancellor, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor.

KsTU asserted its policy of student withdrawal for non-registration but opted for leniency, urging affected students to defer their studies.



Campus atmosphere remains calm, with more than 11,000 registered students proceeding with Second Semester exams, the university said.



It affirmed its commitment to furnishing quality education, pledging continued cooperation with students to facilitate registration and academic completion.