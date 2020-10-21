Kumasi: Two crashed to death in motor accident at Abrepo

The two who were pronounced dead a few minutes after the accident, according to eyewitnesses

Two men were killed when a vehicle ran into a motorbike along the Abrepo- Barekese highway in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

OTEC News reporter Kwame Agyenim who reported from the scene indicated that a FIAT cargo car with the registration number GT–5539–N clashed with a motorbike with registration number M–11–19 at Abrepo Old Market at about in the early hours of the day.



Sergeant Anabila, a police officer with Suame Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) who was on duty in the area confirming the incident to OTEC News said the two injured persons were taken to Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The names of the deceased he noted have not yet been known.



“It was a horrific moment when one out of the two male on the motorbike was killed instantly after the collision” he said.



He added that the driver of the cargo truck has been taken into police custody by Suame Divisional Police Command for further investigations.