Kumasi disturbances: Police restore calm, one suspect arrested

File photo

The Police have restored calm and arrested Nana Osei Gyeabour alias “Point”, for his alledged involvement in violent disturbances resulting in the death of one person at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

A news brief from the Police said the suspect, in the company of others, allegedly attacked the deceased victim, Kwabena Azure, on January 25, 2023 and inflicted multiple machete wounds on him.



It said the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at a hospital.



The brief said following the death of the victim, on January 27, 2023 a group of people believed to be friends of the deceased besieged the scene at Krofrom where the deceased was attacked and set the place ablaze.

It said the Ghana National Fire Service managed to put out the fire and Police had since restored calm, law and order in the area.



The brief said investigation was still ongoing and a manhunt was on to get the remaining suspects currently on the run, arrested to face justice.