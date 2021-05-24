Kumasi police know why Ahmed Suale’s killer is still on the run - Kennedy Agyapong

• Kennedy Agyapong has for the first time mentioned the name of the person he says is alleged to be the killer of Ahmed Suale

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused the police in Kumasi of being behind reasons the killer of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale, is still on the run.



Kennedy Agyapong named one Ansu Gyeabour, who he says is in the Ashanti region, of being the alleged killer of the journalist who was part of the Tiger Eye team of undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



He indicated that he got to know this after the police told him in confidence; urging him to be patient as they get to the bottom of the entire matter.



But, unable to still stomach the embarrassment that has accompanied accusations at him of being the one behind the killing, Kennedy Agyapong has let the cat out of the bag.

"And the most painful aspect is that they told me that I should have patience and that the guy [suspected killer], whose name is Ansu Gyeabour – today, you are privileged, you are the first because it enrages me. I say he is in Kumasi. Yes! Yes! Ansu Gyeabour, and the police have shown me his pictures, asking me to be patient, for over one year yet my name is out there,” he explained.



Speaking in an interview with Adinkra TV, New York, monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawmaker added that it is because of the police in Kumasi that anytime the suspect’s hideout is identified, he is still able to get away before the police arrived.



Damning any consequences, the outspoken MP said on authority that the police in the region seem to be shielding this criminal while he constantly has to deal with the negative press that has come to him following the accusation that he was behind the killing.



“And the sad story they told me is that, when they showed me his picture, showing his back – some tall guy, now, anytime they located the guy and gave information to the Kumasi police, before they get there, the guy would have bolted. Yes! I am telling you this. The name the police mentioned – listen to it well because tomorrow, it will come out and I don’t give a damn because it’s my reputation on the line.



“Ansu Gyeabour, let me repeat it again: Ansu Gyeabour, and it’s been over a year when the first Commander who told me, he said it when he and I shared a flight on the British Airways. The new guy who took over, also has confirmed. The last time, I threatened to mention the name but he told me to hold on because they had brought the forensic materials to America and that they had brought the results, and they are working on it. It’s over four months, I cannot continue getting that embarrassment, humiliation, accusation everywhere when they know the killer,” he explained.



