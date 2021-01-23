Kumasi residents happy about President’s Ministerial nominations

Eight of the President's nominees are from the Ashanti Region

Some residents in Kumasi have expressed joy on the Ministerial nominations by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

According to them, they are excited that Ashanti Region has had the highest number so far, in terms of the nominations in the second tenure of the President.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, on Thursday, submitted a total of 46 names to Parliament for consideration and approval, for ministerial positions in his second term in office.



Eight of the nominees are from the Ashanti Region.



They include Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister-designate for National Security, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs and Mr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister designate for Education.



The rest are Madam Cecilia Abenaa Dapaah, Minister-designate for Water Resources and Sanitation, Mr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister-designate for Energy, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister-designate for Works and Housing and Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister-designate.

The residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi praised the President for recognizing the contribution of the Ashanti region in his overwhelming victory in the December 2020 elections.



They also commended the President for reducing the number of Ministers in his second term.



Mrs Veronica Amoah said retaining Mr Osei Mensah as the regional Minister and elevating Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as a substantive Minister for Education was the best the President could do.



“This is because these two gentlemen had worked hard in their various portfolios as ministers”.



Mr Simon Osei Mensah is a hardworking Minister that is why he was retained as the Ashanti Regional Minister, I hope he will continue with his good works to develop the city of Kumasi and its environs”, she pointed out.

She added that although Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was no longer the Educational Minister, she was confident that he would distinguish himself in his new area of service as the Minister of Energy.



Mr Adom Patrick, also a trader, added that he had hope in the Ministers nominated and prayed that they would work hard to support the President to achieve his vision in the next four years.



According to him, he was excited that Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum had been elevated to fill the position of Minister for Education.



Mr Adom was hopeful that the nominees when given the mandate by Parliament would work hard to support the President to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians in his second term.