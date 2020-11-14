Kumasi to get modern Police hospital

The two-storey facility will be completed next year

Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 50-bed capacity Regional Police Hospital in Kumasi.

The Hospital, which is expected to be completed in August next year, will help ease pressure on the only existing and reliable Police Hospital in the capital, Accra.



This new facility was not only going to serve officers in Ashanti but serve police personnel, dependents, retired officers, officers from other sister security agencies, inmates of police cells, prisons, other correctional centers, and the public in the northern sector of the country



Mr Oppong Boanuh, speaking at the ceremony at the Police Training School in Patasi in the Kumasi metropolis, indicated that, the project was initiated by COP Mr. Nathan Kofi Boakye, a former Ashanti Regional Police Commander but was stalled due to lack of funds.



The two-storey facility is estimated to cost GHS 8,300,000.00.



Mr. Oppong Boanuh mentioned that the project was being funded from interest accrued from contributions of Police Officers’ welfare scheme.

Police Officers with various expertise in building construction are going to be engaged in the construction of the project and they would be supervised by the projects department of the Service.



It will be run as part of the police Hospital with the Police Medical Director seeing to its day to day management.



The IGP commended COP Kofi Boakye for initiating the project, adding that, the construction of the Hospital had come at a good time.



On the upcoming general elections, he assured Ghanaians of the security agencies' readiness to police the ballots, and ensure that lives and properties were protected before, during, and after the elections.



Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, urged workers on the project to expedite actions to help complete it on the stipulated time.