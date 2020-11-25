Kumasi traders complain over poor sales in coronavirus nose masks

Nose mask

Traders in COVID-19 nose masks in the Kumasi metropolis have complained about poor sales due to drastic reduction in its wearing by Ghanaians.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Kumasi Central Market that demand for the masks had gone down drastically, making business in the product unattractive.



Madam Elizabeth Manu, a trader, said she used to sell more than three boxes of the nose masks daily when the price was at GHC2.00 per piece but said even now that the price was GHC1.00 she was unable to sell even a box in a day.



“It is extremely difficult to sell even a box of nose masks a day,” she said, adding that “passengers who used to buy our product do not even look at us at all.”

“Our few customers are only people mostly in private cars who sometimes buy four or five pieces,” Madam Yaa Anane, a trader said.



She noted that public education on the COVID-19 had also gone down in the metropolis and called on health and other relevant institutions to scale-up the campaign to stem the possible spread of the virus.