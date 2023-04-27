Kumasi traders root for Ken Agyapong to lead NPP

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

The campaign by Hon Kennedy Agyapong to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the presidential candidate in the 2024 general polls have received a massive boost as traders in the Ashanti Region have declared their support for him.

The group, 'Traders for Ken' is made up of hundreds of traders in the Ashanti Region who form the core of major trading groups in the region.



The trading groups, which have many of their members as delegates of the ruling NPP, believe the Assin Central Member of Parliament is the best choice if the NPP wants to retain power in the 2024 polls.



In a press release, they said their maiden campaign tour, which began in Techiman in the Bono East Region, proved that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is the best man to lead the NPP.



The press release was signed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of Traders for Ken, Mr. Kwabena Fosu, branded as MK, and copied to OTEC News on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.



"We have begun our campaign to support Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, and from what we are hearing from the grassroots, NPP will spell doom for them if they fail to elect Hon. Kennedy Agyapong as their next flagbearer."

"Most of the NPP grassroots are calling for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to lead the party due to his firm and honest way of dealing with issues; for this reason, we are solidly supporting his bid to lead Ghana come 2024."



In the release, the traders further noted that they were rooting for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong due to his commitment to changing the country for the better.



"We are calling on delegates of the party to give the nod to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to lead the party to victory in the 2024 polls," the release added.



"Ghana would work again under Mr Agyapong, and all delegates nationwide should support his bid due to his trusted, honest and indefatigable personality."



"Ken is tried, tested, and proven to be politically foresight­ed, most favourable, honest, and altruistically minded to lead the NPP to victory without a doubt so that Ghana will work again under him, and every delegate should endeavour to maintain their stance in support of the only trusted, honest and indefatigable personality."