Kumasi youth empowered for green and digital transition

Participants of the training

Executives of Whizzy Business and Tech Solutions have heightened measures towards preparing Ghanaian youth for the fast-advancing green and digital future.

They have organised a day's training in Kumasi for a cross-section of youth and equipped them with skills required to thrive in the wake of the twin transition (Digital and Green Economy).



The training which was held in partnership with Ramseyer Vocational Technical Institute formed part of a Project called GreenVETAfrica; an Erasmus+ project, funded by the European Commission.



It was also held to mark the global celebration of ErasmusDays; a six-day (October 9 to 14) event, spreading information across the world about experiences and lessons learnt in education, training, youth and sports projects that are part of the Erasmus+ programme.



During the training, facilitators schooled participants on; AI-powered tools eg. ChatGPT, using AI tools to provide services for people, and the need to upskill themselves to be able to utilize the tools to unlock potential in the digital era



Green economy; a pathway to sustainable posterity:

In his presentation, Samuel Aboagye, one of the facilitators and the Managing Lead for Whizzy Business and Tech Solutions announced that 44% of the workers' core skills are expected to change in the next years and that re-skilling is one of the keys needed to make one efficient on the job in a digital age.



As most jobs are declining in the wake of AI and technology, he said people need to learn technological skills as a preparation for the digital economy.



He admonished participants to "embrace AI's potential adaptability and seize the opportunities of tomorrow's dynamic world".



Considering the limitless potential of AI, Samuel Aboagye critiqued the governments of Africa for not taking advantage of technology.



He said as most youth are inclined to access the internet, governments can invest in that area, and make it an employment avenue where the high rate of unemployed youth can make money for themselves.

Speaking on Green Economy at the training, Spencer Tweneboah Korankye (Founder of Mpact Lane) disclosed in his presentation that per a 2-year ago statistics, climate change is an increasing threat to the growth of Africa and that Africa contributes 3% to global emissions, yet the most vulnerable.



Participants impression:



One of the participants, Victoria Adewuyi, a medical science student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology applauded executives of Whizzy Business and Tech Solutions for the training.



She said the youth of Africa have much to learn "considering how far we are as Africa".



"Building our capacity for the twin transition is highly relevant", she added.

About GreenVETAfrica:



GreenVETAfrica project is an Erasmus+ project, funded by the European Commission, seeking to integrate unemployed youth and vulnerable groups into the labour markets in Nigeria and Ghana, by offering technical and entrepreneurial training on green waste management.



The Green Waste Management and Micro Entrepreneurship Vocational Education Training project aims to contribute to the twin transitions (Green and Digital), in alignment with the ambitious environmental objectives of the European Green Deal and the Europe – Africa strategic partnership.