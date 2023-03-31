Kumawu MP did not die in Parliament House - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has clarified that the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah did not die inside the Parliament House.

Mr. Philip Basoah, 54, died on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.



His death was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh in a tweet on Tuesday morning.



After his death, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu observed that there were speculations that the MP was sick but was carried in an ambulance to partake in the election and confirmation of the six new ministers.



But Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said it was not true the NPP forced the MP to parliament to vote for the six new ministers.

“I have heard some people say that the election we had in parliament recently, we the NPP MPs knew he [late MP] was sick and we forced him to come and he collapsed in Parliament. It is not true that he came to Parliament and he collapsed,” he said.



Meanwhile, due to technical hitches, he was not able to share details of where and how the MP died.



He expressed worry over the death of the Kumawu MP and stated that all the MPs were sad about his death.