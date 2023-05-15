1
Kumawu MP to be buried on May 20, by-election scheduled for May 23

Philip Basoah Kumawu MP Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah, will be buried on May 20.

Just after the burial, the Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the Kumawu by-election on May 23, 2023.

Philip Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.

The deceased MP was one of the three absentee MPs last Friday during a critical vote to confirm ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo.

According to a report by the brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, Solomon Basoah, his brother was found unconscious in his room on March 24 and was rushed to the hospital where he passed four days later.

