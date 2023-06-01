Kumawu: Vote-buying was the only way out for NPP – NDC’s Amankwa

Kwasi Amankwah, NDC Kumawu PC

The failed National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Kamawu Constituency by-election, Mr Kwasi Amankwah, has reminded the electorate to learn from what transpired in the by-election that saw the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Ernest Anim, emerge victorious.

According to him, vote-buying is how the NPP has chosen to treat the people of Kumawu.



“The NPP realised it was not going to make the numbers if it did not buy votes,” he said, adding that the NPP went into the by-election with a vote-buying strategy.



He said for the past 28 years, the people of the area have voted for the NPP without seeing any development.



He drew attention to the recent developmental works, alleging that it was only a strategy to woo the electorate in favour of the governing NPP in view of the by-election.



“The NPP was desperate leading to the resort to vote-buying by constructing roads”, he stressed.

Mr Amankwah made these comments in an interview with Kwabena Bobie Ansah, the host of The Citizen Show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.



"This is how the NPP chose to reward the people of the area after years of neglect," he said.



"This is a clear indication for the people of Kumawu to rethink their voting patterns going into the 2024 general elections," he submitted.



Mr Amankwa further revealed that the alleged vote-buying strategy deployed by the NPP during the by-election was the only way out for the party.



He added that the government machinery deployed on the day of the election only yielded a little over 200 votes to beat the NDC.

He further predicted that the dynamics will change in the 2024 general elections because there will be no vote-buying.



He maintained that the dominance of the NPP in Kumawu is waning because the NDC over the years has been good to the people of Kumawu.



''The potable water project in Kumawu was the brainchild of the NDC," he said, adding that an ultra-modern hospital that was built by the NDC.