Kumawu by-election: Kennedy Agyapong donates brand new pickup to NPP

The presentation was held at the NPP Heaquarters in Accra on Tuesday

The Member of Parliament Assin Central, and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Hon Ken Ohene Agyapong has presented One Nissan Navara vehicle to the New Patriotic Party ahead of the imminent Kumawu By-Election scheduled for 23 May 2023, under the organization of the Electoral Commission (EC), in the Kumawu Constituency, of the Ashanti Region.

The presentation which took at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra on Tuesday, according to the experienced legislator, is to assist the party’s campaign and mobilization activities in the constituency and beyond, during the upcoming and all-important by-election.



Speaking at a brief presentation address, the vibrant and straight-talking politician Ken Ohene Agyapong said, the presentation is just one of the many things he intends to do for the party.



In his acceptance remarks, William Yamoah, Director of Finance and Administration at the NPP party headquarters lauded Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for the gesture, saying it will go a long way to help the party in its activities.



Later after the presentation, Hon Ken Agyapong and Mr. William Yamoah, spoke to the press.



The by-election to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region is slated for May 23, the Electoral Commission (EC) announced.



It followed the death of the former MP of the area, Philip Basoah at the age of 53 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on March 27.

According to the EC in a statement signed and issued by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa in Accra yesterday, the exercise would be conducted in line with Article 112 (5) of the constitution.



Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, the parliamentary candidate for the NPP is slugging it out with 5 others including two independent candidates.



The other contesting parties are Ebenezer Boakye Yiadom of the CPP, Collins Akuoko from the LPG, Kwasi Amankwaah of the NDC.



The independent candidates are Kwaku Duah and Duah Kwaku.



TWI NEWS