Kumawu by-election: Kwaku Duah slapped me over voter bribery allegation – NPP coordinator speaks

Amofa Dennis, a polling station coordinator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opened up on how he was assaulted by Kwaku Duah, one of the independent candidates for the just-ended May 23 Kumawu by-election.

According to him, he was slapped by Kwaku Duah after being accused of sharing money to voters.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on May 25, 2023, he explained that his primary responsibility at the polling centre was to ensure the safe return of individuals the party had facilitated to travel to the election grounds to cast their votes.



“Yesterday, I was the polling station coordinator at Kumawu, Anglican Junior High School, so I was doing my work, and how the whole thing started was like this; you know that by-election turnout is always low, so there was an arrangement for all those you had travelled to come back and vote, so at least once the person had come, you need to help them return, so, those were the arrangement that we were helping with,” he said.



He added that during the election, a lady, whom he later identified as the girlfriend of Kwaku Duah, approached him and launched a verbal attack against him.



Dennis went on to say that the said lady insulted, cursed, and accused him of being involved in the distribution of money to influence voters.

He further explained that the lady reported the alleged misconduct to Kwaku Duah, who confronted him, and without giving him an opportunity to explain, allegedly slapped him, damaging his phone.



“…so, whiles the election was ongoing, there was this lady ... she insulted me and cursed me; also she accused me of sharing money, so I was like, how am I sharing money? I am just doing my party work. So, after speaking to her, I was just doing my work …I left to urinate and not knowing Kwaku Duah had come to the place, and the lady reported to him that I was sharing money.



“So, the lady and Kwaku Duah were moving towards me…he confronted me accusing me of sharing money then, he slapped me and his watch cracked the screen of my phone…the phone is spoilt, so we had to go and make a formal complaint at the Kumawu district police station and they gave me a medical form to go the hospital, but investigations are still ongoing,” he added.













AM/SARA