Schools in Kumawu closed down ahead of May 23 by-election

Aerial shot of the Kumawu township

Basic Schools in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region have been closed down for tomorrow’s By-election, District Chief Executive (DCE) Hon, Samuel Addai Agyekum has confirmed

The decision to close down the schools according to him was arrived at after an Emergency District Security Committee (DISEC) meeting



The EC’s reports show there are about 70% of polling stations in the constituency are located in schools which may disrupt instructional hours if pupils are in school while voting is taking place



Though Kumawu is not noted for electrical violence, the District Security Committee (DISEC) observes that Schools in the constituency would be closed for tomorrow’s by-election for the safety of both teachers and pupils.

“Because of the election which will be conducted tomorrow, schools in the constituency have been temporarily closed down. This is the safeguard the security of our future leaders. DCE for Kumawu Hon. Samuel Addai Agyekum said on Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Four people including Ernest Yaw Anim for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwasi Amankwaa for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and two Kwaku Duahs both Independent Candidates are contesting in the polls.



The Kumawu Constituency with a voter population of about 40,000 is traditionally an NPP seat but in view of the hung parliament, the party is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the seat is retained.