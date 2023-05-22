0
Menu
News

Kumawu by-election: 'Let's vote boom boom for NPP aspirant' - Bawumia

Bawumia Kumawu Npp Aspirant Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and an NPP flag bearer aspirant

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the electorate of Kumawu, Ashanti Region, to come out in their numbers and vote for Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tuesday's by-election.

Dr Bawumia, who was with President Nana Akufo-Addo, along with top officials of the government at the funeral of late MP Philip Basoah on Saturday, later told supporters of the NPP: "In this by-election, we want the whole of Ghana to know that Kumawu is NPP’s territory.”

"With love, come out in your numbers to vote for our parliamentary candidate Ernest Yaw Anim to win this by-election," Dr Bawumia urged.

He said the candidate is "humble, hard-working and intelligent" and "will ensure Kumawu is developed".

"I like him a lot, let’s all come together to vote for him boom boom," Dr Bawumia urged.

The NPP's candidate would be going against the main opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Kwasi Amankwa, popularly known as Tom Cee.

The MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, died in March this year.

He first entered the legislature in 2017.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: