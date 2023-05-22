Kumawu by-election: 'Let's vote boom boom for NPP aspirant' - Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and an NPP flag bearer aspirant

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the electorate of Kumawu, Ashanti Region, to come out in their numbers and vote for Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tuesday's by-election.

Dr Bawumia, who was with President Nana Akufo-Addo, along with top officials of the government at the funeral of late MP Philip Basoah on Saturday, later told supporters of the NPP: "In this by-election, we want the whole of Ghana to know that Kumawu is NPP’s territory.”



"With love, come out in your numbers to vote for our parliamentary candidate Ernest Yaw Anim to win this by-election," Dr Bawumia urged.



He said the candidate is "humble, hard-working and intelligent" and "will ensure Kumawu is developed".



"I like him a lot, let’s all come together to vote for him boom boom," Dr Bawumia urged.

The NPP's candidate would be going against the main opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC) Kwasi Amankwa, popularly known as Tom Cee.



The MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah, died in March this year.



He first entered the legislature in 2017.